Get Ready to Meet Your New Fave!

Image Credit: Dirty Shirley

A Night Out With the Squad

Imagine this: it’s a Friday, the group chat is blowing up, and you’re all hyped to make some epic memories. But before you hit the club or the beach, you need a drink that’s as fun, fierce, and fabulous as you are. Meet Dirty Shirley —the drink you grew up with is all grown up too – and she’s here to turn your night into a legendary one.

Remember childhood when a Shirley Temple made you feel like the coolest kid at the table? Fast forward, and now Dirty Shirley is here to bring back that magic with a daring hit of premium vodka and a twist of lime.

The Nice Cocktail With a Naughty Past

The legend of Dirty Shirley goes back to 1932. This delicious drink got her name from a cheeky lady who used to order her in a restaurant. Rumor has it the lady liked to live on the edge and mix her Shirley Temple with a splash of something naughty–usually vodka or rum–to give it an extra kick.

This mischievous creation became known as the Dirty Shirley. A star was born and caught on with those who like a bit of fun with their cocktails.

Shirley is sure that once you try her, you’ll LOVE her, too. Anytime is the right time to sip, slay, and take a walk on the wild side with Shirley.

GET SHIRLEY HERE

Sweetly Simple. Boldly Sophisticated. All Natural.

You deserve a drink that’s as authentic as your vibes. Unlike those sugary, artificial canned cocktails that taste like your worst college nights out, Dirty Shirley is made with natural ingredients and high-quality vodka. She’s all real, all delicious, and all about giving you that perfect, refreshing buzz.

Dirty Shirley’s flavor blends sweet and tart with real, 100% organic, ruby-red cherry juice, premium vodka, real sugar, and a hint of lime. Every sip is a smooth, satisfying burst of cherry fun. No artificial colors, no lab-grown flavors, no weird malt aftertaste, or corn syrup coverup—just pure, natural goodness ready to turn up the party.

And the best part? You don’t need to be a mixologist to enjoy Dirty Shirley. Just crack open a can, take a sip, and let the good times roll. It’s all the flavor and fun you want without any of the fuss.

SHOP SHIRLEY

Anytime, Anywhere: Dirty Shirley Is Your Ultimate Wingwoman.

Dirty Shirley is your go-to for every occasion. Whether you’re pre-gaming with your girls, celebrating a BFF’s birthday, or just kicking back on a lazy Sunday, she’s there to make every moment unforgettable.

Girls’ Nights: Dirty Shirley is the ultimate wingwoman for girls’ nights. It ’ s the drink that keeps the vibes high and the drama low, perfect for toasting to friendship, laughter, and those late-night dance-offs.

Winging It. When that impromptu gathering springs up around the pool, or the crew pops in for a spur-of-the-moment Sunday barbeque—whatever the days throw at you – grab Shirley to add instant “fancy.”

Celebrations: Move over cake. From bachelorette bashes to holiday blowouts, Dirty Shirley brings the sparkle. She ’ s the perfect way to add glam to any gathering and make every moment a little more…naughty.

GET SHIRLEY HERE

Looks Luscious, Tastes Luscious.

Let’s talk about that glow-up. Dirty Shirley isn’t just a drink; she’s a vibe. Her cans are sleek, colorful, and totally Insta-worthy. Whether posing for selfies at a rooftop bar, capturing the perfect reel at a backyard bash, or just chilling with your crew, Dirty Shirley is the accessory you need to make your feed pop.

Her style is a chic nod to the retro Shirley Temple, with an updated twist that’s all about today’s trends. She’s the ultimate blend of classic and contemporary.

So, go ahead, strike a pose, and let Dirty Shirley be the star of your next social post.

Find Your Dirty Shirley

Dirty Shirley is ready to be your new fave. With 3 sensational flavors, one is sure to grab you by the tastebuds (Shirley thinks you’ll love them ALL).

Classic. Made with a smooth, refreshing blend of premium vodka and the exquisite tart-sweetness of real, ruby-red, organic cherry juice, and a hint of lime for a delightful, nostalgic, sophisticated, natural taste sensation.

Cherry Vanilla. Vanilla has officially entered its dirty era! Dirty Shirley with Cherry Vanilla blends the vibrant sweetness of naturally deep red, organic cherry juice with the lush creaminess of vanilla and an extra-naughty splash of 5.9% vodka for an audaciously unique taste experience.

Extra Dirty. Warning! Extra Dirty comes with a little extra bite. Think of it as a love nip, flavored by extra-luscious, all-natural, cherry-drenched sweetness, and a 12% ABV vodka punch for an unapologetically bold flavor profile. Shirley thinks she’s given the word “cherry bomb” a new meaning.

Dirty Shirley. The toast that makes every night an extraordinary night.

Click below to grab some of each. All this natural cherry goodness can be found on Instacart, your new favorite cocktail delivered straight to you!

GET YOUR SHIRLEY ON HERE