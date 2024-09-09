The Drink You Grew Up With Is All Grown Up Too

Image Credit: Dirty Shirley

Remember when you were a kid, thinking you were so cool ordering a Shirley Temple?

When your drink arrived, you felt like you had a VIP pass to the grown-up club with your own stylish cocktail.

Fast forward to today. You ARE a grown-up. Rocking your career, owning your life. You wouldn’t trade it for anything. But we all experience a bit of nostalgia for our childhood days now and again.

Say hello to Dirty Shirley premium cocktails. The drink you grew up with has grown up, too! Dirty Shirley elevates childhood nostalgia into a sophisticated beverage.

A Nice Drink With a Naughty Past

The legend of Dirty Shirley goes back all the way to 1932. This delicious cocktail got her name from a cheeky lady who used to order her in a restaurant. Rumor has it this lady liked to live on the edge and mix her Shirley Temple with a splash of something naughty–usually vodka or rum–to give it a bit of an extra kick.

Over time, this mischievous creation became known as the Dirty Shirley. A star was born and caught on with those who like a bit of fun with their cocktails.

Dirty Shirley is back, as cheeky as ever, ready to take you for a walk on the wilder side of cherry.

Shirley is sure that once you try her, you’ll LOVE her. Anytime is the right time to sip and slay with Shirley.

Here’s Why You’ll Fall in Love with Dirty Shirley

Dirty Shirley stands out with a commitment to natural quality in a world flooded with canned cocktail options that rely heavily on artificial malt beverage flavors, lab-made colors, and excessive corn syrup sweetness to mask their lower-quality ingredients.

Shirley NEVER uses anything artificial. That means ZERO Red dye #40, corn syrup, or other weird, trashy ingredients.

Her enticing cherry aroma and ruby-red color? Authentically Nature’s own, not something made in a lab. Shirley embraces the natural to craft a BETTER cocktail reminiscent of a stroll through a blossoming cherry orchard.

Crafted with ONLY organic cherry juice, premium vodka, a hint of lime, and real sugar, Dirty Shirley strikes a balance between sweet and polished —her taste says it all.

She’s Perfect for Every Occasion.

When is the right time to enjoy Dirty Shirley?

Easy: Anytime.

She is the go-to cocktail for any occasion:

Social Gatherings. Whether it’s a house party, a picnic, spending the day at the beach, or having a girls’ night out, Dirty Shirley adds a naughty and nostalgic twist that sparks convos and makes memories.

Special Events. From bachelorette parties to holiday celebrations or birthday parties, Dirty Shirley brings sophisticated flair that compliments festive moments. It’s the perfect way to toast life’s milestones.

Winging It. When that impromptu gathering springs up around the pool, or the crew pops in for a spur-of-the-moment Sunday barbeque—whatever the days throw at you – bring out Dirty Shirley to add instant “fancy.”

3 Flavors to Fit Your Mood.

Classic. Made with a smooth, refreshing blend of premium vodka and the exquisite tart-sweetness of real, ruby-red, organic cherry juice, and a hint of lime for a delightfully nostalgic, natural taste sensation.

Cherry Vanilla. Vanilla has officially entered its dirty era! Dirty Shirley with Cherry Vanilla blends the vibrant sweetness of naturally deep red, organic cherry juice with the lush creaminess of vanilla and an extra-naughty splash of 5.9% vodka for an audaciously unique drink experience.

Extra Dirty. Warning! Extra Dirty comes with a little extra bite. Think of it as a love nip, flavored with extra-luscious, all-natural, cherry-drenched sweetness, and a 12% ABV vodka punch for an unapologetically bold flavor profile. Shirley thinks she’s given the word “cherry bomb” a new meaning.

Grab some of each, try them all, and share them with the squad.

Where Convenience Meets Craft

From busy professionals to cocktail enthusiasts, the convenience of Dirty Shirty is perfect for those who want to have a little fun without the hassle. There’s no need for mixers, bar tools, or preparation. Just open a can and start sipping a perfectly luscious cocktail.

The easy prep and the natural ingredients make Dirty Shirley the naughty-but-nice choice for those who appreciate the art of mixology but want the convenience of a read-to-drink option. It’s all about enjoying a premium craft cocktail without the hassle.

Dirty Shirley’s Daring Mission

Shirley is on a mission to make this the dirtiest year ever! If you’re ready to add some cherry-spiked fun to your next cocktail hour—this year, hang out with Dirty Shirley!

Make Shirley part of your next gathering and see where she takes you. Try all 3 flavors of Shirley!

Sweetly simple. Naughtily sophisticated. Dirty Shirley is the drink you grew up with, all grown up too.

