THC Gummies: Hollywood’s Hottest Wellness Trend

Image Credit: Pexels

For decades, movies have made smoking look cool. In films from the late 1800s and early 1900s up to around the late ‘90s, there are often beautiful people smoking cigarettes, cigars, joints, and more in the most glamorous fashion. However, over the last couple of decades, as the health ramifications of a lifetime of smoking have become increasingly apparent, Hollywood at large has pivoted away from having on-screen characters smoking. That transition has occurred offscreen as well, as even some of Tinsel Town’s most devout smokers have transitioned to THC gummies for their health benefits and ease of use.

THC gummies have risen immensely in prominence over the past several years, becoming a popular and chic choice among Hollywood’s elite and wellness enthusiasts alike. These edibles provide a convenient, discreet, and enjoyable way to experience the benefits of THC, catering to a trend-conscious audience looking for new ways to relax and unwind.

What Are THC Gummies?

THC gummies are a modern, flavorful way to consume THC. They appeal to those who want to enjoy the benefits of cannabis in a controlled and convenient manner. THC gummies are an edible form of THC, as opposed to one that must be smoked or inhaled. The term edible applies to anything that can be eaten, but in recent years, it has been co-opted as a term that signifies foods or treats (like gummies) that have extracts from marijuana in them, including CBD and THC.

The growing popularity of THC gummies as a preferred method of consumption for both beginners and seasoned marijuana users is due in large part to their ease of use and consistent dosage. Edibles such as THC gummies are an increasingly popular way to consume cannabis products, especially in places where it’s legal to use for medicinal purposes or recreationally, such as Colorado.

In Colorado, nearly five million units of edible cannabis products were sold for medicinal or recreational use in the past year alone. That tally is just from the legal, over-the-counter sales, not taking other discrete sales methods into consideration. Thus, it’s likely that the actual use of edibles is significantly more than even that five million per year total. In one nationwide study in the U.S., 1 in 3 people who had ever used cannabis said that they had used edibles.

The Hollywood Connection

The ease of access, ease of use, and sheer convenience are a large part of why THC gummies have become a go-to wellness product for Hollywood celebrities. THC gummies are able to fit seamlessly into the busy lifestyles of Hollywood’s elite as a discreet and effective way to manage stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

Many celebrities have even acknowledged that they take gummies on a regular basis and that the benefits of THC gummies help them in their day-to-day lives.

Benefits of THC Gummies

The key benefits of THC gummies include precise dosing, long-lasting effects, and the ability to enjoy the therapeutic properties of THC without smoking or vaping. Numerous medical conditions and symptoms have been scientifically proven to have been assuaged by the regular taking of THC, including muscle spasms, pain, nausea, epilepsy, and low appetite.

In addition to all of this, THC has also been proven to help cancer patients rest more comfortably, with some going so far as to claim that it actually can play a role in slowing the spread of cancer cells. It can also assist in psychiatric disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

In these ways, these THC gummies can help with relaxation and pain relief. In addition, they enhance creativity, making them ideal for both professional and personal settings. This also serves as a perfect encapsulation of why so many people in Hollywood prefer them: they can ease the stress of hectic routines and potentially assist with pain and illness, and do so through an intake method that is simple and convenient.

Why Choose THC Gummies Over Other Methods?

THC gummies are often simpler, faster, and easier than other forms of cannabis consumption. Other forms, such as smoking or tinctures, are just as viable methods of taking THC but fail to offer the discretion, taste, and ease of use of THC gummies.

Of the elements found in cannabis, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the one that makes you feel high, while CBD (cannabidiol) houses other effects like reducing pain or anxiety without the high.

Upon heating and extraction, THC is turned into a cannabis oil that can then be used as an ingredient in candies, baked goods, or other foods. This is how THC gummies are formed, and while the process of making them is substantially lengthier and more difficult than other methods, the intake is much easier for the user. As a result, THC gummies can be an excellent choice for those new to cannabis, offering a low-risk, enjoyable way to explore its effects.

Tips for First-Time Users

Practical advice for first-time THC gummy users includes starting with a low dose, understanding the onset time, and being mindful of the effects that the gummies may or may not have on you over a span of time.

When you smoke cannabis, THC is in the smoke which is exerted through the heating process. Thus, the THC passes into your blood and gets to your brain, leading to the effects commonly associated with cannabis. THC or other mind-altering chemicals from edibles will get into your bloodstream, too, but they’ll go to your stomach and liver first rather than the lungs. When taking edibles, your liver actually changes THC into another form that may make you feel the high even more intensely. All of this is completely normal, and nothing to be alarmed about

Because of this, THC gummies can also take longer to kick in. Always choose reputable brands, such as Green Roads, to be sure you’re getting a safe and enjoyable experience.

To purchase high-quality THC gummies, always be sure that you are buying from trusted sources with a verified history of selling THC gummies so that you know you are getting a premium, secure product.

The Future of THC Gummies in Hollywood and Beyond

Looking forward, THC gummies as a mainstream wellness product may continue to rise in popularity. With increasing acceptance and use among not just celebrities, but also the general public, THC gummies provide an entirely different, easier, and more accessible way to reap the benefits of cannabis.

Evolving cannabis laws and the growing wellness movement are likely to make THC gummies an even more integral part of the self-care routines of celebrities and beyond moving forward.

