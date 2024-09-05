Handy Supplies for Parents of New Babies

Image Credit: Triple Paste

Having a baby is to prepare for the unpreparable. No matter how many books you read and how many supplies you buy, sooner or later you’ll find yourself with a fussy baby in one hand and a phone in the other, scouring Amazon for some last-minute critical supplies.

There are certain essentials a baby needs: diapers, a crib, baby wipes. But some baby supplies fall under the radar despite being just as essential. To help prevent a few of those “Why didn’t I buy that earlier?” moments, here’s a list of five lesser-known essentials for new babies:

1. White noise machine

A white noise machine can do wonders to create a relaxing environment for your baby as they drift off to slumber. It’s also a great way to help them stay asleep, too, as it can drown out any of the countless noises that wake a baby up mid-nap: barking dogs, slamming doors, thunderclaps. The Frida Baby 2-in-1 Portable Sound Machine is a great option due to its variety of sounds and nightlight features. You can even set a schedule to help the baby fall asleep and wake up at the same time.

2. Wipes dispenser

This is one of those things most likely to fall under the radar, especially for new parents. After all, most baby wipes have a built-in dispenser. But trying to change a crying baby with one hand and pull out wipes with the other is easier said than done. A wipes dispenser uses a weighted plate to help you dispense only one wipe at a time. The OXO Tot Perfect Pull Wipes Dispenser is recommended for its affordability, easy-to-clean design, and non-slip feet. It also has a clear window to let you know when it’s time to refill.

3. Nasal aspirator

When a baby has a stuffy nose, they can’t just blow into a tissue. When a baby is congested, there’s only one option – suck it out with a nasal aspirator. Many nasal aspirators come in bulb form, like the Nose Frida Snot Sucker. This tool sucks the mucus out the mouth, with a filter ensuring the snot goes into a reservoir.

4. Diaper cream

Diaper cream is often used after a baby already has a diaper rash, but it can also be a great way to prevent it from occurring in the first place. A diaper cream uses ingredients like zinc oxide and petroleum jelly to form a protective layer on the skin and prevent rashes. Triple Paste Diaper Cream is a reliable option for preventing, treating, and soothing diaper rash. The latest formulation is Triple Paste 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment. With 40% zinc oxide, the new maximum-strength Triple Paste 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment provides relief for stubborn and severe diaper rashes, preventing, treating, and soothing raw, irritated skin.

5. Cradle cap brush

Cradle cap is a common but harmless condition that causes flaky skin on a baby’s scalp. A cradle cap brush is essential for removing and preventing it. The KeaBabies Baby Wooden Hairbrush, with its soft goat bristles, is gentle yet effective. It helps distribute the natural oils on a baby’s scalp, preventing the build-up of cradle cap.

Caring for a newborn might come with plenty of challenges, but the heartwarming moments vastly outweigh the struggles. The more of these essentials you can add to your toolkit, the better prepared you’ll be for anything that comes your way.