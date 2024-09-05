‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Welcomes Baby No. 2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lala Kent is now a girl mom to two!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, welcomed her second child on Tuesday, Sept. 3, announcing the news on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 4.

“Welcome into the world, my love,” Kent wrote over a post of a black screen, adding the date “9.3.24” in the bottom right corner, along with audio of adults gushing over her newborn baby.

The reality TV star has yet to reveal the name of her baby girl. However, on an episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, released the same day she announced her daughter’s birth, she mentioned she wouldn’t disclose her daughter’s name for a very specific reason.

“Today is Beyoncé’s birthday, it’s her day,” she explained. “I need to make sure that we can’t announce today… No one’s gonna give a s**t. It’s Beyoncé’s birthday.”

“I’m going to wait,” Lala continued, but she did share that the name will start with an S. “Baby S deserves her moment.”

Kent—already mom to 2-year-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett—announced her pregnancy in March, writing via Instagram, “I’m expanding my pod.”

The announcement came just over one month after she went public with her plans to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) and a sperm donor.

“It’s a road that I never thought I would be going down,” Kent told Cosmopolitan in January. “I really saw myself in the cookie-cutter relationship and creating a family, but now that the universe has other plans for me, I’m so grateful this was an option.”

Kent—who split with Emmett in October 2021—said she hoped to encourage other women in similar situations by sharing her own experience.

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children, even though there is another way to get pregnant. If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

In April, Kent announced that she was expecting another daughter. “With this baby, I was feeling all sorts of energy,” she said during an Amazon Live. “I felt like boy energy would’ve been nice to have in the house. But I love girl time. … We’re a house full of girls right now.”

She then gushed, “This is my second child. I’m doing it on my own. I’m so freaking excited to expand my family.”