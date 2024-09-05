Eva Moss: The Art of Communicating With Yourself

Image Credit: Eva Moss

Eva Moss, founder of the successful business Sugaring Factory, is branching out into more artistic pursuits. Her hobbies have always taken her to interesting places, like screenwriting, piloting, and most recently, DJing. Music is an immensely important part of Moss’s life, giving her inspiration and providing an escape for her from a young age. Her fascination with mixing and creating sets has led to Moss adding the title of Professional DJ to her resume.

Moss takes all of her interests equally seriously, whether they are business-related or not. She does not see any difference between her hobbies and the work she does for her company. Moss believes that if you are passionate enough about a hobby, it will eventually start to earn you money. “It’s simple,” she said. “If I discover some direction of development that brings me maximum pleasure and contributes to my personal growth, I start doing it.” Three years ago, Moss started applying this philosophy to DJing. She first became interested in the craft because she found that she could see fractal patterns in music. Moss believes that any talented musician has a mental image of the music they create, and she sees music in three dimensions. This intense connection to the music she is playing helps Moss flex her creative skills and create the best possible sets for her audiences.

Currently, Moss has about ten ready-made sets in her portfolio, but she never limits herself to what she has pre-recorded. She prides herself on her ability to create sets in real-time based on the feeling in the venue she is playing and the story she is trying to tell. Developing a set is similar to writing a story or a screenplay. Moss uses the building blocks of music development. Each set should have a beginning, middle, and end. Moss takes time to think through and work out even the smallest details of each set, but she does not see it as work. Getting creative with music is purely for her enjoyment—if others enjoy her work, that is just a bonus.

Developing a business and acting as her own boss is quickly becoming Moss’ area of expertise. She dives into new ventures without fear, the same way she did when she founded the Sugaring Factory. Years ago, when she started the business, sugaring was not a well-known practice. The application of sugar paste for hair removal was not common, but it has become a popular alternative to waxing because it is less harsh on the skin. When Moss first became interested in sugaring, she saw the opportunity to educate the public and corner a new market by starting the Sugaring Factory. Her philosophy with the business was to jump in head first. Practical experience will always mean more to Moss than what she can gain from reading about a topic. She is applying the same strategy to DJing.

There are many exciting things on the horizon for Moss. Not only is her DJing career on the cusp of launching, but she is also preparing for the release of the Sugaring Factory app. The application is designed to provide the most comfortable and convenient shopping experience for customers. Between her thriving business and her curiosity about all kinds of activities, Moss is a perfect example of a modern entrepreneur.