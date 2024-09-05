The Good, The Bad, The Toe Fungus: Celebrities Bare It All On Social Media

Image Credit: Getty Images for TLA

Social media has often been criticized as a place where every moment is perfectly curated to present to the world. From influencers who seem to be on an endless beach vacation to celebrities who never seem to have a hair out of place, social media is often the home of “compare and despair.” But as the Internet evolves, more and more celebrities are choosing to show their true selves online: warts and all.

While it might not seem like it, almost everyone suffers from feet and nail issues from time to time. Olympians get athlete’s foot, actors get toe fungus, and models get dry, cracked heels just like everyone else. Instead of hiding these issues like most people might, celebrities are starting to share their insecurities with the world, destigmatizing feet and nail care issues and making themselves that much more lovable in the process.

Here’s a few celebrities that are braving the internet and getting real about foot and nail care:

Shaquille O’Neal

Who says men can’t get pedicures? On an episode of his podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” NBA star Shaquille O’Neal shared that he spends around $1,000 on pedicures.

“I give about $1,000 because I know my feet stink,” says Shaq. “I know they’re ugly, and I like to paint them. I paint that s–t because it’s ugly and I want it to look pretty.”

According to Shaq, he first got into painting his toenails after losing a nail before a big game. While he was going to sit the game out, his mother refused to let a lost toenail keep him from competing. She painted his toenails with red polish and he went out and scored 40 points. Ever since, he’s been getting regular pedicures, painting his toenails with sparkles and other designs.

Danny Devito

It all started with a Twitter photo of the beach during a gorgeous sunset. Blocking out the center of the frame, however, was a closeup of a foot that was, well, less than pleasant to look at.

“Welcome to the Trollfoot California,” DeVito wrote in the caption.

The photo has been liked over 55 thousand times, with reactions ranging from unbridled shock to unconditional support. Some fans have even responded with pictures of their own feet, eager to jump on the trend and share their own journey with foot hygiene.

DeVito himself has even spoken in interviews about his “Troll Foot,” saying, “When I see a picture that I really want Troll Foot to be in, I put him out. I’ve been doing it for a couple of years, and I have a lot of fans.”

Welcome to the Trollfoot California… pic.twitter.com/jn7jOaVFaD — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) July 17, 2022

Chris Pratt

Even modern day sex symbols aren’t afraid to show their vulnerable sides online. Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt shared a cheeky photo of his pinky toe on Instagram with the caption “Met Gala look,” poking fun at the state of his discolored, gnarled toenail. Fans commented offering support and warning of the possibility of a fungal nail infection.

While posts like these might be easier comi from celebrities with the power to wield social media to their liking, it shows a lot of bravery to get real about feet hygiene. It’s also a good reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s feet and nails so they don’t have to be a source of shame. People who are struggling with nail issues can find relief with Kerasal Multi-Purpose Nail Repair Patches, a convenient 8-hour patch that can address multiple nail damage issues. Easy to apply and quick to act, these patches can address challenges like thickness, ridges, discoloration, brittleness, roughness, and gel/acrylic nail damage.

The Internet would probably be a kinder place if more people were open about their insecurities. Thanks to celebrities like these, the stigma of feet and nail care issues doesn’t have to stay taboo.