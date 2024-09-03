Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift Draws Up Football Plays for Him: ‘She’s a Little Biased’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is becoming more involved in her NFL boyfriend’s career.

On Tuesday, September 3, during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce said, “She has been so open to learning the game. She didn’t know much about the rules or anything… I think she was just curious about the profession.”

The question of whether there were actually any written-up football plays arose to confirm earlier claims by Patrick Mahomes, who said of Swift during an August 29 interview on NFL on NBC, “She asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays,” adding, “we might have to put one in.”

Although Kelce confirmed that there are plays created, he admitted they are “a little biased” as Swift primarily designs plays for her tight-end boyfriend only. He added, “I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation.”

Previously, on a July 17 episode of The Athletic’s NFL podcast Scoop City, Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the benefits of Kelce dating the pop icon.

“I think it’s great for him,” Reid said of the attention Kelce has received from dating Swift. “He can handle it. Matter of fact, I think he probably loves it — to a point. I think there’s a great escape for him.”

“I said that about Taylor, too. I mean, she comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show. And Travis can do that. And when he goes to her concerts, she’s the star. He can be hanging out there and be the support or the waterboy,” he continued with a chuckle.

As Swift — who attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023 — began going to more Chiefs games throughout the 2023 season, Reid had the opportunity to spend more time with the “Karma” singer.

In February, he told PFT Live co-hosts Chris Simms and Mike Florio that Swift is “so grounded for who she is.”

“I mentioned somewhere that since the queen (Queen Elizabeth) has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. But she handles it. I think it’s a great escape for her, where she can come in and sincerely enjoy the games,” he said.

Continuing in his NFL on NBC interview, Mahomes also described Swift as “genuine and cool.”

“That’s been special to me, because, like you said, [she’s] the most famous person in the world,” Mahomes said to interviewer Simms.