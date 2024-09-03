Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Very Excited’ For ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Return

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has never been happier to return to her role as “crazy Cassie” in Euphoria season three. The 2019 drama series, which also stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and more, announced earlier this year on Instagram that production would begin in January 2025.

According to IMDb, the show “delves deep into the world of sex, drugs, flashy makeup, and, believe it or not, high school.” With filming resuming soon, the 26-year-old actress is eager to return to her character, who started dating Nate Jacobs (Elordi), Maddie’s (Demie) ex-boyfriend and Cassie’s best friend’s former love interest. The season ended with Cassie having a breakdown on stage, interrupting her sister Lexi’s (Apatow) play.

In an interview with People, Sweeney shared, “I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.” She also noted how her character’s descent into madness excites her: “The crazier, the better for me.”

While the show hasn’t started production yet, Sweeney admitted to the outlet she does not “know anything about it.” With season two having been released in January 2022, nearly three years will have passed by the time they begin filming the new season. This isn’t new to the cast; as Sweeney explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me. I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come.”

Euphoria has been a significant part of Sydney’s career, serving as her breakthrough into Hollywood. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career.” She continued, “We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it’s really nice having that core group. They’re experiencing a similarity to what I’m going through. It’s nice to have that community.”