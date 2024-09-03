Salma Hayek Marks Her 58th Birthday With Celebratory Bikini Photo Dump

Image Credit: WireImage

Salma Hayek welcomed her 58th birthday with a celebratory bikini photo dump on Instagram. The Grown Ups actress marked her special day on Monday, September 2, by sharing a series of photos in various colorful swimsuits, expressing her feeling of being “#grateful,” as she captioned the post.

From stylish one-pieces to chic two-piece sets, the Hollywood star posed in 18 different snaps, enjoying the golden sun on a yacht. With the post garnering over 1.2 million likes, Hayek noted, “Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.S. none of these are throwbacks.”

Her supporters and friends from the entertainment industry were quick to shower the Magic Mike actress with love and admiration. Vanessa Hudgens cheered her on in the comments, writing, “58 couldn’t look better. Happy Birthday, mama.”

The outpouring of affection continued, with one user commenting, “There must be something in the tequila,” while another added, “Wow, you look INSANE! Happy bday.”

Since launching her acting career in the 1990s, Salma has starred in major Hollywood films such as Frida, Eternals, How to Be a Latin Lover, and more, becoming a powerful figure for women over the years. Reflecting on aging, she told Glamour in 2023, “I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working…I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love. I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”

She further expressed to Today in 2021,“You can kick a** at any age.You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are.”

Hayek’s post comes shortly after she was seen dancing on a yacht to “Beso (Fruta Fresca)” by Colombian singer Carlos Vives and DJ Wakyin. In the clip shared on Instagram, she wrote, “This is my summer song for 2024.”