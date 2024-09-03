PlayStation to Terminate New Game ‘Concord’ After Disappointing Launch

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

PlayStation is calling on all Concord players as the company has decided to take the game offline and issue refunds to its customers.

In a message shared by game director Ryan Ellis on PlayStation.Blog, he addressed the players who had joined the game, saying, “Concord fans — we’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC and want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar. Your support and the passionate community that has grown around the game have meant the world to us.”

He continued, “However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

The game saw a peak of only 697 active players since its launch on August 23. After the initial few days of release, online activity sharply declined. Due to this low engagement, PlayStation announced, “While we determine the best path forward, Concord sales will cease immediately, and we will offer a full refund to all players who purchased the game for PS5 or PC.”

Despite PlayStation’s track record of delivering successful games, Concord did not gain the expected recognition and is now being shut down. On their Instagram post on the official launch day, users were quick to express their disappointment with the game.

One user commented, “Eight years of development for a game that was dead on arrival.”

Another added, “Really hope PlayStation stops wasting resources on live service games and focuses on what it does best.”

A third gamer wrote, “Paying money for an Overwatch clone when you can just play Overwatch for free, lol.”

Ryan addressed the game in a video released on YouTube prior to its release, stating, “We were craving a new experience and wanted to enter the genre with a different option than what was currently available. We felt we had the ideas and the drive to create something new.”