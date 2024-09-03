Nikki Garcia Attends First Public Event After Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nikki Garcia was all smiles while co-hosting Netflix’s event “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” on Monday, September 2. The live special aired just days after Garcia’s husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence in Napa, California.

While stepping out in a red pantsuit, the Total Bellas alum, 40, thanked the crowd and said she was “so happy to be here,” per E! News. She then told the audience, “I love you too.”

Garcia’s appearance comes three days after her husband, 42, was arrested on August 29. According to multiple outlets, Chigvintsev was charged with California penal code section 273.5 (a) PC, which indicates an act of violence against a spouse or other co-habitant.

According to online jail records viewed by Hollywood Life, the Dancing With the Stars pro was arrested at 9:59 a.m. in Napa County and was subsequently booked at 10:40 a.m. Chigvintsev’s bail was set to $25,000, and he was released at 2:18 p.m. that day.

Neither Garcia nor Chigvintsev has publicly spoken out about his arrest. However, a rep for Garcia released a statement, which was obtained by multiple outlets.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the spokesperson said on behalf of the retired wrestler.

Since his arrest, rumors have circulated over Chigvintsev’s potential return to DWTS.

Just days before the pro dancer’s run-in with the law, he and Garcia celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple shared Instagram tributes for one another via their respective accounts. For her part, Garcia shared a video montage of moments from their 2022 wedding, in addition to a memory with their son, Matteo. In her caption, the former reality TV personality included the lyrics to Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“This song is our love story,” Garcia wrote. “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you [sic].”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.