Hailey Bieber Unveils New Diamond ‘Mom’ Ring After Giving Birth to Baby Jack

Image Credit: Getty Images for Academy Museum

Hailey Bieber is embracing her new role as a mom, right down to the accessories.

More than a week after she and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, the model showed off some new bling marking her new chapter.

On Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, the 27-year-old posted a photo on her Story featuring her latest manicure and “mom” jewelry — a gold ring with the word “mom” embellished with diamonds.

“Ready for fall over here 🍂,” Hailey captioned a separate, zoomed-in photo of her brown, almond-shaped manicure.

The new ring, an Isa Grutman Jewelry design featuring .21 carats of diamonds set in 14-karat gold, was paired with her vow renewal diamond ring, which she had displayed back in May. According to Vogue, the ring, designed by famed celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, boasts an 18-carat diamond and is estimated to cost around $1.5 million.

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey in 2018, also showed how he was embracing his new role with an Instagram post. In a carousel of photos, the “Baby” singer included a picture of a mug with the words “Papa Bear” and a drawing of a bear holding a heart.

justin’s papa bear mug is the cutest thing pic.twitter.com/8RXiAaMfuO — Scarlett (@BiebsSexGod) September 3, 2024

The 30-year-old pop singer was the first to announce their son’s birth, sharing a photo on Instagram on August 23 of the little one’s tiny foot alongside his mom’s chic nails, writing, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” with a bear emoji.

A source who spoke to PEOPLE shared how the Biebers were doing after the birth of their first child.

“They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well,” the source said. “Hailey’s doing well, too.”

While they didn’t share the baby’s exact birth date in the post, fans soon pieced it together thanks to a post from the couple’s friend, model Adwoa Aboah, announcing the arrival of her own baby girl.

“Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22 pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces,” the British model, 32, captioned her Instagram post on Aug. 27, adding, “what the f**k.”

Hailey commented, “😍😍😍😍😍😍 baby Shy!!!!” to which Aboah replied, “a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣,” leading fans to conclude that baby Jack was born on August 22.