Ellen DeGeneres Appears in Last Stand-Up Comedy Special ‘For Your Approval’

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Ellen DeGeneres is back for one more on-stage special. The 66-year-old former talk show host will return to Netflix for her upcoming stand-up show, Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval. The event will feature the comedian as she “gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business,'” according to Netflix’s description.

“From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities,” the rest of the synopsis reads.

According to a statement from Ellen earlier this year, she cheekily teased viewers, “To answer the questions everyone is asking me — yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, [my wife] Portia [de Rossi] really is that pretty in real life.”

Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval will premiere on Sept 24. This will be Ellen's last special and yes, she's going to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/MovMunV7wV — Netflix (@netflix) September 3, 2024

Ellen’s comedic return comes more than two years after she ended The Ellen DeGeneres Show after nearly 20 seasons on the air. The show’s conclusion came after rumors circulated online from former staffers, who claimed that they experienced a toxic workplace behind the scenes of Ellen’s show. However, the Finding Nemo voice actress had previously confirmed that she was ending her talk show to start a new chapter in her life.

During the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired in May 2022, Ellen thanked her audience while delivering her monologue.

“To all of you who have watched me and supported me, thank you so much for this platform,” she said at the time. “And I hope that what I’ve been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy, and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through. And I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world, to feel like you have a purpose. And I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: If I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self.”

Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval will stream on Netflix on September 24.