Emma Roberts Shuts Down Rumors on Britney Spears Biopic

Emma Roberts may be a devoted Britney Spears fan, but rumors that she will play the 42-year-old pop star in an upcoming biopic are not true.

The 33-year-old actress shut down the speculation during an interview with Cosmopolitan. The rumors began after Britney’s former assistant, Felicia Culotta, suggested that Emma would be a perfect fit to portray the “Toxic” singer. Emma responded, “’I love her assistant.’ I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s just a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true.”

She added, “I remember locking myself in my room and listening to In the Zone, saying, ‘I cannot leave until I memorize every word.’”

As a millennial born in the 1990s, the American Horror Story actress grew up during Britney’s rise to fame. From the release of “…Baby One More Time” to “Circus,” Emma experienced Britney’s journey as a fan and is now excited to work with Wicked producer Marc Platt on a new screen project.

While little has been revealed about the biopic, Britney took to X (formerly Twitter) on August 1, to express her enthusiasm for working with the 67-year-old filmmaker, saying he has “always made my favorite movies…stay tuned.”

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

Fans were thrilled at the upcoming project. “I’m seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s “Not released yet” but I’m simply too seated,” a user supported her.

Britney’s life has been marked by significant challenges, especially her 13-year conservatorship. Her memoir, The Woman in Me, details these experiences and will serve as a primary source for the upcoming project.

Although Emma playing Britney in the film is just a rumor, she shared with Cosmopolitan that having the chance to do so would be surreal. She also revealed how she incorporates her love for Britney’s music into her parenting: “Oh yeah! I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting,” she joked.