Anna Delvey to Reportedly Form Part of ‘DWTS’ 2024 Cast

Dancing With The Stars is just around the corner, and Anna Delvey is reportedly waltzing her way into the cast.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old, known for posing as a fake heiress, will participate in season 33 of the dance competition. Anna previously made headlines for her fraudulent schemes, which led to her 2019 sentencing of at least four years in prison. Currently on house arrest, her conditions have reportedly become more lenient, allowing her to work and travel.

Anna, reflecting on her past, told The New York Times in 2022, “I learned so much being in jail. There’s a very well-documented arc about how I’ve felt about everything… I am regretful about the way things played out. The way I’ve tried to see my experience is to learn from it: Who I am today is because of the decisions I made in the past.”

She continued, “I perform better under pressure. So many people just can’t wait to see me do something crazy or illegal and go back to jail. I would not want to give them the satisfaction.”

While Anna’s name is potentially being added to this season’s roster, a DWTS representative stated they do not comment on “rumors,” per Page Six. She has also not made any comment.

Though the full 2024 cast list has not been released, Anna is reportedly the second celebrity to join this upcoming season. Earlier, the show announced that Olympian Stephen Nedorscik would be the first celebrity dancer, sharing his excitement on Good Morning America on August 22: “I’m hoping to bring some [gymnastics moves]. I might want to do some flares, maybe a backflip or a handstand. I want to have fun with it.”

Aside form the bronze medalist, the rest of the cast will be revealed on GMA on Wednesday, September 4, and will compete in front of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, alongside co-hosts and former DWTS contestants Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro. The new season premieres on September 17 at 8 PM Eastern and will be available for streaming on Disney+, ABC, and Hulu.