Slow Power: Explore How Breath Can Transform Your Life

Image Credit: Lee Holden

In… and out… In… and out… This deceptively simple pattern of inhaling and exhaling is an automatic bodily function. If we had to think about breathing all day and night to stay alive, we wouldn’t get anything else done. But the simple act of turning our conscious attention to breath can inspire incredible changes in terms of both physical and mental health.

Lee Holden, founder of Holden QiGong, is committed to slowing down and using breath as an integral tool. “The best moments in life happen when we slow down. Qi Gong is all about slowing down and replacing busy with bliss.”

This ancient Chinese system of gentle movement and breathing exercises requires only seven minutes per day to instigate positive changes to your well-being. Holden has been practicing Qi Gong for over 25 years and now shares healing programs online to suit all needs and abilities. “Slowing down can improve your health, your sleeping patterns, and digestion so it really benefits all aspects of your life,” says Holden.

With a new book coming out in January 2025 called Ready, Set, Slow, Holden is now spreading the message of slow power to further millions of people. The book will guide readers through the benefits of slowing down with a focus on mind, body, breath, relationships, and eating, promising abundant energy and radiant well-being. Holden is passionate about counteracting the Western societal narrative of productivity and business being venerated.

“You always have your breath and your mind with you. There does not have to be a separation between your wellness practices and the rest of your life. You can integrate Qi Gong practices throughout the day,” says Holden.“Sitting at your desk, you can stand up and take a couple of minutes to do a qi break.”

“Get some tension cleared out of the spine, and release the neck and shoulders. Every time you notice your body is tense and your shoulders are starting to hunch up, stop what you’re doing and take a minute to calm the nervous system through breathing and paying attention to your body at that moment.”

Every emotional state has a corresponding breathing pattern. For example, if you are anxious you will likely notice your breathing is shallow and stops at your throat or upper chest level. As opposed to feeling deeply relaxed in massage when your belly is rising with each inhale because the breath is long, slow, and deep. Holden says, “If you take slow, relaxed breaths, you’re communicating to your nervous system so it knows it is safe to relax.”

Intervening with breath is a powerful way to redirect your emotional state and promote relaxation, which has a knock-on effect on all bodily processes. “Qi Gong can produce big shifts in everyday life. The truth is that our bodies have tremendous healing power when given the right environment and practices,” says Holden.

“A lot of people feel unwell in their everyday lives and this is reflected in their bodies in a feedback loop of stress. When we can get out of stress and back into ourselves and relaxation mode, there’s an innate healing power that will kick in.” Holden interviewed James Nestor to discuss the art of breathing, accompanied by a Qi Gong routine, which viewers at home can participate in.

Holden explores breath in great detail in his upcoming book, Ready, Set, Slow. He shares specialist mindful breathing techniques such as ‘Where are you?’. This short but effective exercise involves asking yourself ‘Where am I?’ and answering ‘I am here’ as you bring your powerful attention to exactly where you are in the moment, noticing sensation, breath, and feeling.

“If we want our lives to be more effortless, we can practice Qi Gong because it is known as the art of effortless power. Working with the body can create that bridge between a calm, clear practice, and a calm, clear life. I am always training myself to respond to life with relaxation, flow, and harmony instead of tension, tightness, and stress. Putting these principles into movement helps us put them into our daily life as well,” he concludes.

To discover more about Lee Holden and his exclusive Qi Gong healing programs, check out his website. Look out for his book Ready, Set, Slow, to be published in January 2025. Click here for a 3-minute Qi Gong breathing exercise led by Holden.