Paralympics: Team USA Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Starts Strong with Win vs. Spain

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2024 Paralympics in Paris officially began with the opening ceremony on Wednesday, August 28, featuring 22 sports across 23 disciplines, with a total of 549 events over 11 days.

One of the sports, wheelchair basketball, has already captivated fans, particularly Americans, as Team USA’s men edged out Spain, 66-56, in a closely contested Paralympic opener at Bercy Arena on Thursday afternoon.

The game was a rematch of their two previous encounters this summer, where the United States emerged victorious by scores of 61-57 and 70-65.

“We’re talking about the best of the best right now,” said Team USA’s Trevon Jenifer. “This is the biggest tournament we have, so we know we’re going to get a team’s best shot out here. We had to come out and take care of business, and Spain gave us some really good play for our first game.”

"He can score anywhere, anyhow." 🫡 Jake Williams coming in clutch for the United States. 📺 USA Network & Peacock | #ParisParalympics pic.twitter.com/jxZe0FjnBF — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 29, 2024

The game remained tight early on as both teams traded baskets, with Spain grabbing its first lead with 5:25 left in the first half, fighting their way to a 32-29 advantage going into the break.

“Spain is an all-world team,” said five-time Paralympian and team captain Steve Serio. “We knew that Spain always brings it. They are not an opponent you can overlook. We definitely have a lot of room to grow, but we’ll go back, look at the game tape, and get better.”

Team USA is first on the board in their first women's wheelchair basketball game in Paris! 🇺🇸 📺 USA Network & Peacock | #ParisParalympics pic.twitter.com/T9RYQ8OKTh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 30, 2024

Team USA held a 46-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Spain made a late push, cutting the lead to just one possession with just over six minutes remaining. However, the Americans held on, securing the victory.

“Everyone’s excited to get the first game going,” said Jake Williams, who led the way with 22 points and seven assists. “We play Spain a lot at these tournaments, so we know what to expect.”

The victory sets Team USA up well for the remainder of the group stage, as they will face the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the women’s Team USA has also proven to be a force to be reckoned with, securing a commanding win against Germany, 73-44.

The women’s team will also compete against the Netherlands on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET.