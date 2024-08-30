Love Island’s Molly Mae Breaks Silence on Breakup with Tommy Fury in New Video

Image Credit: Getty Images

Molly-Mae Hague said she will always love Tommy Fury as she reflected on their “very sad” recent split in a new video, shared two weeks after they ended their engagement following a five-year relationship.

Posted on YouTube on Thursday, Aug. 29, the former Love Island star, 25, told her followers she doesn’t plan on discussing the events of the last few weeks, stating: “This is real life. It’s not drama, it’s not tea, or a publicity stunt, although I wish it was.”

“You might be clicking on this video hoping I’ll spill the tea or speak about what’s been happening over the past few weeks, but to be honest, that was never something I was going to do, and it’s not something I ever plan on talking about.”

The influencer added that things have been “blown way out of proportion” in the 36-minute video while mentioning her former partner, also 25. The pair, who met on the 2019 series of Love Island and got engaged in 2023, welcomed their daughter Bambi early last year.

“He is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him and respect him, and obviously always have a lot of love for him. We were together for five years, and it’s very, very sad,” she said.

Molly-Mae shared with her followers that she is “ready to move forward and look to the future,” something that feels doable with the help of her support systems.

“I have been dealing with it, and my personal support system has been incredible. I have gotten everything out and have been dealing with it, but it is an ongoing process.”

“In breakups, some parts of the day are worse than others. Mornings and evenings are horrendous, and weekends are really tough for me. In the middle of the day, when you’re busy, you’re not thinking about it, but then when things slow down, it comes back.”

“You might be wondering why I’m back here like nothing has changed, but this is the best way for me to deal with it. YouTube and vlogging give me something else to focus on. It’s going to be a journey and a process, but I’m glad I have an online family for support.”

The couple announced their split earlier this month in separate social media messages.

Fury—who is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury—later commented that the “false allegations” surrounding their breakup were “horrendous” and “heartbreaking.”

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking,” he added.

When their split was announced, Hague wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” while Fury said he was “heartbroken” and that Bambi remained their “priority.”