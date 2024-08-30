Krispy Kreme Offers a Dozen Doughnuts for $2 All Labor Day Weekend

Image Credit: In Pictures via Getty Images

Krispy Kreme wants people to enjoy their Labor Day weekend with a sweet treat.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 29, the food chain is offering customers a special promotion for the three-day weekend: a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at regular price. The deal lasts through Monday, Sept. 2, and is limited to two dozen in-shop and drive-thru, and one dozen via the app, according to the company’s press release.

The promotion is part of Krispy Kreme’s “Go for 2” campaign, encouraging football fans to “earn extra points with family and friends over Labor Day weekend” as they enjoy Week 1 of the college football season.

Tackle your cravings and score an Original Glazed® dozen for just $2 when you buy any dozen! 🙌 🏈 Offer available 8/29/2024 through 9/2/2024 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops only and is subject to product availability. See full terms at https://t.co/R0KWwD2Qs6 . pic.twitter.com/K7C479FcKq — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme partnered with Dr Pepper for the first time to introduce a new collection of doughnuts to help fans kick off football season: the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection.

For a limited time, the collection “delivers the refreshing experience of the iconic 23 original flavors of Dr Pepper,” the company said.

The football season-focused menu features three new treats:

Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut (New): An Original Glazed doughnut piped with Dr Pepper-flavored frosting, featuring a burgundy sprinkle blend and topped with a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo.

An Original Glazed doughnut piped with Dr Pepper-flavored frosting, featuring a burgundy sprinkle blend and topped with a white chocolate Dr Pepper logo. Buttercreme Goals Doughnut (New): An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing, topped with colorful sprinkles, and a yellow buttercreme-flavored goal post.

An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing, topped with colorful sprinkles, and a yellow buttercreme-flavored goal post. Kreme-Filled Football Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with white cream, dipped in chocolate icing, and decorated as a football.

“Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a news release Thursday. “This Dr Pepper collection is a must-add to your gameday lineup, whoever you’re cheering for.”

According to Delish, a taste tester said, “The doughnut is definitely more cherry-forward. The icing had a peppery ‘bite’ like Dr Pepper and even left a similar aftertaste… Even if you don’t like Dr Pepper, you might like this donut.”

The collection is available for purchase in-shop and for pick-up at participating locations or for delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Customers can also get a custom half-dozen box at select retailers.