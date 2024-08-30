NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver in NJ

Image Credit: Getty Images

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver Thursday night in Oldmans Township, N.J., police said, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The brothers were set to take part as groomsmen in their sister Katie’s wedding to hockey player Devin Joyce in Gloucester City, N.J., on Friday.

Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, N.J., was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee north on County Route 551 at 8:19 p.m. ET when he attempted to pass two slower-moving vehicles and hit the Gaudreau brothers as they were riding their bikes, according to New Jersey State Police.

“Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said in a news release.

Higgins, who was charged with two counts of death by auto, was being held without bond at the Salem County Correctional Facility on Friday morning, jail records show.

Gaudreau, a seven-time NHL All-Star, leaves behind his wife, Meredith, and their two children, Noa, 1, and Johnny Jr., 6 months.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

Gaudreau’s team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, called the deaths an “unimaginable tragedy” in a social media post on Friday.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family, and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

The athlete was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College and signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-2023 season, tallying 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

“Johnny played the game with great joy that was felt by everyone who saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played—from Boston College to the Calgary Flames, to Team USA, to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.”

“The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him,” the statement continued.