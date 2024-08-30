JD Vance Mocks Kamala Harris’ CNN Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s running mate, JD Vance, mocked Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent CNN interview in a new social media message. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, August 29, the 40-year-old Ohio senator compared Harris’ remarks to then-Miss South Carolina’s 2007 Miss Teen USA speech.

“BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview,” Vance tweeted. In the video that he shared, former Miss South Carolina Caitlin Upton meandered around a question about why a fraction of Americans couldn’t locate the country on a map.

Vance has criticized Harris, 59, and her policies throughout the 2024 presidential race. Hours before her CNN interview aired, Vance blasted Harris in a separate tweet, writing, “Thanks to Kamala Harris and her incompetence, a lot of low-income seniors are struggling to get the food they need. What an absolute disgrace.”

BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/c6nfcJrFJy — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 29, 2024

He then added, “I’m sure the illegal aliens she invited in are enjoying their free healthcare, though.”

For her part, Harris has also criticized Vance and Trump, 78, during her presidential campaign. Vance, specifically, was blasted by celebrities and Democrats alike for an on-air statement that he made in 2021 about women and children. At the time, he spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and described Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“It’s just a basic fact,” he added during the interview. “You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Harris’ supporters have referred to Vance’s comments, including U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. During the Democratic National Convention earlier this month, the 42-year-old former naval officer slammed Vance’s comments.

“JD Vance is one of those guys who thinks if you don’t live the life that he has in mind for you, then you don’t count,” Buttigieg — who is now a father of two — said. “Someone who said that if you don’t have kids, you have, quote, ‘No physical commitment to the future of this country.'”

Buttigieg then addressed Vance directly by saying, “You know, Senator, when I deployed to Afghanistan, I didn’t have kids then. Many of the men and women who went outside the wire with me didn’t have kids either. But let me tell you, our commitment to the future of this country was pretty damn physical.”