Sarah Jessica Parker Channels 2000s Carrie Bradshaw in Chanel Top

Sarah Jessica Parker channeled her early 2000s Carrie Bradshaw style by repeating a top she wore during an episode of Sex and the City.

The 59-year-old actress was spotted in New York City on the set of HBO Max’s And Just Like That on Wednesday, August 28. While filming an episode for the third season of the revival series, she donned an abstract Chanel top that was instantly recognizable. The light aqua, long-sleeved blouse, decorated with splashes of black, light purple, and orange in various shapes, was paired with a bright purple long skirt and gold heels. She completed the look with her curly golden locks styled in a ponytail.

The luxurious shirt was originally worn in the “Hot Child in the City” episode of the 1998 series. In that Y2K look, she styled the Chanel top with tie-dye pink and purple knee-length shorts, heels, hoop earrings, and an aqua bandana.

The Hocus Pocus actress is known as a fashion icon, and her confidence has grown over the years with the bold looks she’s sported both on-screen and off. In an interview with L’Officiel, she said, “I consider it a luxury to be free, not to be afraid of looks, and to believe in yourself… Confidence and insecurity can be a useful combination.”

The SJP brand founder added, “I never intended to give fashion or style advice because I look around for inspiration. I think the important thing is to feel good about yourself, to be authentic, to not be afraid of being unique.”

From rocking the iconic puffy wedding dress in Sex and the City to embracing vintage styles, Sarah has cemented her status as a fashion icon. She was chosen to host the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2023 and is a 2004 recipient of the Fashion Icon Award. According to Women’s Wear Daily, CFDA chairman Thom Browne stated, “Sarah Jessica represents the best of what American fashion is…Smart…fiercely individual…not afraid to have fun…It is an honor to have her host the 2023 CFDA Awards.”