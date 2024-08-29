Jax Taylor Served Brittany Cartwright Divorce Papers While Filming ‘The Valley’

Image Credit: GC Images

Bravo fans will apparently get to witness the moment Jax Taylor gets served with divorce papers on Season 2 of The Valley.

On Wednesday, August 28, TMZ reported that the reality star, 45, was given the official notice that his estranged wife, 35-year-old Brittany Cartwright, had filed for divorce—with cameras rolling for the reality spinoff of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday.

This came just one day after news broke that Cartwright filed for divorce after five years of marriage, listing their official date of separation as January 24 and citing “irreconcilable differences.” Cartwright is also seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz, with visitation for Taylor.

Taylor was served the papers at his and Cartwright’s sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, by a third party.

The exes—who both star on The Valley—did not film a scene together, but Cartwright filmed footage for the show on the day she filed. Hours after filing, she was photographed going to dinner with The Valley co-star Zack Wickham at Taisho, a Japanese restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California. Meanwhile, Taylor was spotted dining with fellow divorcée and The Valley co-star Jesse Lally at hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

A source told Page Six that the Vanderpump Rules alum is doing fine after Cartwright’s filing, as he was also “100 percent on board with the divorce.”

“He’s been checked out from the marriage for a long time now,” the insider added. “He just wants to have an amicable co-parent relationship.”

Earlier in August, Taylor completed his month-long in-patient treatment for his “mental health struggles.” His rep told Us Weekly in a statement, “Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week. It’s been an emotional month for him, and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

Cartwright, who married Taylor in June 2019, had previously revealed on February 29 during an episode of their joint podcast, When Reality Hits, that she and Taylor were going their separate ways.

“I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages going through rocky times,” she said. “Yes, marriages in general are very hard, and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

She added, “I’m taking one day at a time. I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”