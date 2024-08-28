Wendy Williams Seen in Public For the First Time in More Than One Year

Image Credit: Getty Images

Wendy Williams was seen in public for the first time in more than one year. The 60-year-old former broadcaster recently visited a local holistic store in Newark, New Jersey, with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and the establishment shared a social media photo from her outing.

“Much love to Wendy Williams and her son @topfloor_kev,” the Bolingo Balance store captioned an Instagram post last week. “I remember when I met Kevin in Usha village, my dad told me I want you to meet Wendy’s son. At that time, we were the only ones of the same age in Usha.”

An employee told Page Six that Wendy seemed “sharp, upbeat and aware” and “very bubbly” during her visit, adding that she was “engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things.”

“She talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future,” the employee added, per the outlet.

This is the first time that Wendy has been spotted in public since March 2023. The media personality has been battling health issues for years, including Graves Disease, primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Earlier this year, Wendy’s Lifetime doc, Where Is Wendy Williams?, premiered in February. Throughout the candid film, the former talk show host provided a candid glimpse into her personal life. At one point in the doc, she told viewers, “I have no money. And I’m gonna tell you something. If it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

That month, Wendy released a statement obtained by PEOPLE, noting that she hopes “others with FTD may benefit from [her] story.”

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD),” she said. “Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. … I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”