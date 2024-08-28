Chris Hemsworth Surprises Fans at Ed Sheeran Concert Playing Drums: Video

Image Credit: Getty Images for AFI

Ed Sheeran had a special guest join him on stage to play the drums, and it was none other than Thor star Chris Hemsworth! Earlier this week, the 33-year-old English singer welcomed the 41-year-old actor on stage during a concert in Bucharest, Romania, as seen in an Instagram video that Ed shared.

“Got @chrishemsworth to learn drums for my stadium show,” Ed captioned his Instagram post. “Find out why on his show #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth season 2 coming 2025 to @disneyplus.” In the clip, Chris said that he’d been “thinking about [playing drums for him] a lot” and was “ready to put this one to bed.”

The video then cut to the moment when Ed revealed that Chris was on stage.

“He’s been playing on stage this whole time,” Ed told the audience, before asking them to “give it up for Chris Hemsworth,” and they performed the singer’s hit single “Thinkin’ Out Loud.”

In his own Instagram post, Chris joked in his caption that joining Ed on stage was “maybe the most nerve racking stunt he’s] done yet for Limitless.”

“Thanks Ed for scaring the s**t outta me!” the Extraction star quipped in his caption.

Chris learned how to play drums for the performance as part of a challenge from his Disney+ and National Geographic show, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. The series follows the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor as he attempts various tasks to challenge himself mentally and physically.

The official synopsis of Limitless reads, “Chris Hemsworth is on an epic mission to discover how to live better for longer. With the help of world-class experts, family, and friends, he’s embarking on a series of immense challenges to push himself to new limits and stop the diseases of old age before they take hold. In this thrilling series from executive producer Darren Aronofsky, Chris discovers how we all can unlock our potential to stay fitter, healthier, and happier throughout our lives.”

The doc first came out in 2022. Disney+ subscribers can watch the upcoming second season of Limitless in 2025.