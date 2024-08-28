Barry Keoghan Reacts to Sabrina Carpenter’s Bratz Photo Amid Split Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Barry Keoghan has broken his silence amid split rumors with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Bird actor, 31, appeared to dismiss the breakup rumors on Wednesday morning through his Instagram activity, commenting on a photo featuring Bratz dolls mimicking a scene from Carpenter’s latest music video for her song “Taste,” in which she co-stars with Jenna Ortega.

Keoghan’s playful comment, “Can I have one,” under the post, has been interpreted by fans as a sign that he is indeed still in a relationship with the American singer, 25.

Previously, on Aug. 16, fans speculated that Keoghan liking one of Carpenter’s Instagram posts was a subtle nod to his ongoing support for her. The post featured the sultry cover for Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Bonus Track LP, showing the Girl Meets World alum posing in baby blue lingerie and heels.

Carpenter spoke highly of the Saltburn star during an interview with The Guardian, reflecting on their collaboration in her Please, Please, Please music video. “One of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I’m very honored, and I got to work with such a great actor!” she said, echoing similar sentiments from an Aug. 6 Variety interview: “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation.”

However, rumors of a split between the two began circulating on August 16 when the celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip suggesting the pair had broken up. The message, posted on DeuxMoi’s Instagram account, simply stated: “Sabrina and Barry broke up.”

According to E! News, the pop star and actor reportedly first crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023 when they both attended a Givenchy show. By early December 2023, Carpenter and Keoghan sparked romance rumors when they were seen grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles.

Before dating Carpenter, Keoghan split from Alyson Kierans, a dental nurse and orthodontic therapist, with whom he shares a son named Brando, born in August 2022. The couple ended their relationship in July 2023 after two and a half years together. A source told The Sun that the former couple is “determined to do the best for their son…. They’ve grown apart over recent months, and things have finally come to a head…. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over.”