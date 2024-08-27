Victoria Monét and Usher Debut Sensual New Single, ‘SOS’

Image Credit: Getty Images for ASCAP

Victoria Monét and Usher have teamed up to revive ’90s R&B.

The Grammy winner, 35, released her latest track, “SOS (Sex On Sight),” from her forthcoming Jaguar II Deluxe project, featuring a highly-anticipated duet with “Confessions” singer, on Tuesday, August 27.

The song, produced by Camper, marks the first official collaboration between the R&B artists.

Earlier this year, Monét and Teyana Taylor paid homage to Usher with a captivating performance of “Bad Girl” at the 2024 BET Awards, where Usher was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a statement about the track, Monét said, “‘SOS (Sex on Sight)’ is about desire. It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch, and quality attention! Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or, in this case, rescued from your own sensual urges.”

“Just like a storm, ‘SOS’ summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire. It feels romantic, playful, sultry, and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless, and we hope you enjoy the escape!”

Monét’s new single arrives shortly after the one-year anniversary of her debut album Jaguar II, which was released on August 25, 2023, via Lovett Music and RCA Records. The 11-track project included the hit single “On My Mama,” which reached No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay for two weeks and became her first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 33.

The singer-songwriter-producer earned seven nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she won Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

After winning in one of the evening’s most competitive categories, Monét emotionally recounted her long journey to success, stating, “This award was a 15-year pursuit. I moved to LA in 2009. And I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted… And my roots have been growing underneath ground unseen for so long. And I feel like today I’m sprouting finally above ground.”

As for Usher, he is currently on his Past Present Future Tour, where he’s performing classics from his 30-year career, as well as tracks from his most recent album, Coming Home, which coincided with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.