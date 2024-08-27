Selena Gomez’s New Wax Figure ‘Actually Looks Like Her,’ Fans Say

Image Credit: Getty Images for SEPHORA

Maddame Tussauds just unveiled Selena Gomez‘s wax figure, and fans are living for it. The New York City wax museum revealed the figure on Tuesday, August 27, in an Instagram video, which was captioned, “What a ‘Rare Beauty’ she is indeed.” The caption was a reference to the 32-year-old actress’ beauty brand.

Social media users applauded Madame Tussauds for the figure’s similar appearance to that of Selena’s. The figure is dressed in a black and white-checkered two-piece outfit, which the Only Murders in the Building star previously wore in Paris while promoting Rare Beauty at Sephora.

“It actually looks like her omg,” one X user tweeted. “This looks so real,” a second person chimed in. “For a second I thought she was real WTF,” another added.

The Hulu star has had a busy year. She returned to her Disney Channel roots by starring in the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, was nominated for an Emmy Award for Only Murders in the Building, released multiple songs and has been working hard on Rare Beauty.

While speaking with TIME in May, Selena emphasized that she doesn’t want her company to “give off the vibe” that people have to wear makeup. When asked what she thinks about the double standard of either wearing makeup or going bare-faced, she called societal beauty pressures “bulls**t.”

When it comes to her music career, Selena hasn’t toured since 2016. She opened up about this during her interview, noting that while “nothing makes [her] happier than 90 minutes of being with [her] fans and just celebrating together,” she finds touring “emotionally draining.”

Aside from her multi-faceted entertainment career, Selena has also been dating record producer Benny Blanco since mid-2023. The two worked together in the past on her music and developed a friendship before they fell in love. However, Benny, 36, “isn’t [her] only source of happiness,” Selena told TIME.

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” the “Single Soon” artist pointed out. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then, I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone. … It just happens when you least expect it.”