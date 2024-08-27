Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless for Second Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Image Credit: GC Images

Jeremy Allen White is back for his second Calvin Klein campaign — and this one is arguably more sizzling than his first. The 33-year-old star of The Bear stripped down for another photo shoot with the brand, showing off his ripped six pack.

Calvin Klein unveiled the snapshots and a video from the campaign on Tuesday, August 27. According to an X post, the brand described Jeremy as a “sun-drenched daydream.” In one image, the Hulu actor was dressed in only a pair of grey Calvin Klein underwear while lounging on a chair that was covered by a white sheet.

Throughout the campaign video, the actor was seen hanging out with an adorable dog while wearing a sleeveless denim vest. In another portion of the clip, Jeremy climbed out of a pool soaked in water.

Jeremy Allen White is a sun-drenched daydream. at ease in the latest denim and Cotton Classics underwear. directed by Mert Alas. pic.twitter.com/obbLp8Csa6 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

“Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign,” Jeremy said in a statement.

As seen in Jeremy’s first collab with the brand, the photo shoot took place in New York City instead of L.A. The ad featured the Iron Claw actor stripping down to white underwear before cranking through a few pull-ups. The campaign shot that went viral, though, was a photo of Jeremy lying across a red couch on a rooftop.

Although Jeremy’s rise to stardom began in 2022 upon landing his role in The Bear, his first Calvin Klein ad sparked extensive social media buzz. While speaking with Esquire in a new interview, the Brooklyn native recalled the internet’s reaction to the ad.

Jeremy Allen White embodies rock energy. pic.twitter.com/RLqdJ5JX3r — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 27, 2024

“I got a lot of messages about it,” he told the publication. “I hadn’t told a whole bunch of people.”

While comparing the east coast with the west coast photo shoot, Jeremy noted that the recent L.A.-based one “was really nice” and described the Beverly Hills location that Calvin Klein had chosen.

“For this one, we were in this beautiful house in Beverly Hills, and you could see the entire Los Angeles skyline – you could see all the way to the ocean,” he said. “It was so welcoming and wonderful. I had been filming The Bear in Chicago since February and finished filming on a Friday in 30°F weather, and then, I got on a plane to California, and then I was jumping around a pool in a fancy home. It felt fresh and different to our previous campaign where you’re looking over Manhattan but also shared a similarity through an iconic skyline, just on the other coast.”