Foo Fighters Donating to Kamala Harris’ Campaign After Donald Trump Played ‘My Hero’

The Foo Fighters are planning to donate to Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign after Republican Party candidate Donald Trump played one of their songs at a recent event. A spokesperson for the band told The Independent on August 25 that Trump’s team didn’t ask them for permission to use the song “My Hero” at a rally where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed the 78-year-old politician. According to the outlet, the rep added, “and if they were, they would not have granted it.”

The spokesperson also pointed out that “any royalties received as a result of this use will be donated” to Kamala’s campaign with running mate Tim Walz.

The Foo Fighters doubled down on their position by answering a fan’s question via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Hey @foofighters, did you let Trump use ‘My Hero’ to welcome RFK on stage?” the social media user tweeted, to which the band’s official account responded, “No.”

The Foo Fighters’ account retweeted the conversation, adding, “Let us be clear.”

Trump’s campaign, however, told The Independent that they, in fact, licensed the song from BMI’s Songview service. A rep told the outlet, “We have a license to play the song.”

Earlier this month, Beyoncé sent Trump’s campaign a cease and desist letter after they used her song “Freedom” in a social media video, according to multiple outlets. The clip has since been deleted. Kamala, 59, used the same track in a campaign ad and during her Democratic National Convention speech.

Trump and Harris are currently traveling the country as part of their respective presidential campaigns. They are scheduled to appear in a debate on September 10.

In July, President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for a possible re-election, leading the Democratic Party to nominate of the vice president. The 81-year-old politician has endorsed Kamala and supported her at the DNC. Biden’s decided to step down from the race after countless Democrats and other public figures called for him to drop out. Many cited the president’s age as a primary concern.