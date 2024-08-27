Delta Plane Tire Explodes at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Image Credit: Getty Images

Two people were killed and a third seriously injured after a tire reportedly exploded at a Delta Air Lines facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion— which occurred as a tire was being removed— took place in the airport’s maintenance area, killing a Delta employee and a contractor while leaving another airline worker badly injured, according to local outlet WSB2.

Delta Air Lines confirmed the deaths and injury of members of their staff in a statement.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3),” the statement read. “We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

“The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site.”

Delta did not specify what kind of incident led to the deaths and injury, but a union representing workers at the airport cited reports of a tire explosion.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, a union that represents airline industry workers across North America, issued a statement on the reported tire explosion and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

“As a union dedicated to the well-being and safety of our members and the broader community, we will offer our resources to all those impacted by this tragic event,” the union said. “We stand in unity with Delta workers during this difficult time, and we call on Delta and the relevant authorities to quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta Fire & Rescue, the Atlanta Police Department, and airport teams were on the scene of the incident “working diligently to address the situation.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees,” Dickens wrote on X. “My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery.”

The plane traveled from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Sunday night. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.