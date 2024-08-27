Ben Affleck’s Rep Denies Kick Kennedy Dating Rumor

Image Credit: GC Images

After reports surfaced about a possible romance brewing between Ben Affleck and Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, just days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, Affleck’s representative quickly set the record straight.

“There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” said the actor’s spokesperson, Jen Allen, in a statement on Tuesday, August 27.

Earlier in the week, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Affleck, 52, and Kennedy, 36, had been “spending time together.” One source mentioned that Robert F. Kennedy’s eldest daughter has always had a crush on the actor, saying, “Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.”

However, another insider contradicted these claims, insisting, “I don’t think they even know each other. There’s definitely nothing going on,” which seemed to align more with the truth.

An insider who spoke to Us Weekly also echoed the sentiment that “Ben is not dating Kick,” adding that while Affleck “might know her in passing,” he is “not dating anyone.”

Despite these denials, rumors continued to circulate after Page Six reported that the pair had been recently spotted at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other hotspots. This speculation led to increased public interest in Kennedy, with some fans even digging up an unrelated 2012 interview in Town & Country where she recounted a gruesome story about her father beheading a whale.

While it appears that Affleck is not starting a new relationship at this time, a source told PEOPLE that he is “doing well and is very focused” in the wake of Lopez’s divorce filing. The source added, “He thrives when he has work projects. He’s been great when it comes to the kids too. He’s doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy.”

Lopez filed to end their marriage last week, citing their date of separation as April 26.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind,” another source shared. “She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”

However, after filing for divorce, Lopez “seems relieved,” the source added.