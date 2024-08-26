Your Vagina’s Cry for a Fresh Start!

Image Credit: Knotty

When it comes to self-care, some things are just non-negotiable, and the rallying cry here is simple: out with the old, in with the new!

The truth is, tossing them into the washing machine isn’t the silver bullet you think.

Here are three reasons why you need to immediately wave goodbye to the old undies that have overstayed their welcome.

Bacteria and Fungus: Our intimate areas are a thriving hub for bacteria and yeast, making changing your underwear essential. Gynecologists strongly recommend regular updates to your panty drawer. Regular changes help to prevent moisture buildup, significantly reducing the risk of bacterial, fungal overgrowth and infections. Funk and Itch-Free: If it’s ever itchy or smelly down there It’s because the water from your washing machine spits out millions of bacteria into your underwear before the cleaning cycle. Washing machine water has the potential to become a breeding ground for bacteria, leading to an unintended microbial invasion in your precious panties. 83% of washed underwear still contain over 10,000 living bacteria. Breeze Matters: Your skin needs to breathe, this includes the skin beneath the underwear. Choosing a fabric like modal, which is lighter and more breathable than cotton, helps your skin get the oxygen it needs, giving you a fresh feeling with every wear.

While cotton has long been the preferred choice for underwear, modal fabric is revolutionizing the game. Modal is more breathable, 50% better at absorption, hypoallergenic, and genuinely moisture-wicking, keeping you dry and fresh. This helps prevent infections and provides relief along with your medication, if you are already experiencing symptoms.

In conclusion, you need new underwear often. Knotty has the best collection of affordable modal underwear. Because when it comes to our vaginal health, quality matters.