OJ Simpson’s Ashes Turned into Jewelry for His Four Children

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The remains of acquitted football star O.J. Simpson have been turned into jewelry.

Four months after Simpson’s death, Malcolm LaVergne—longtime lawyer and now executor of his estate—told TMZ that his remains have been made into cremation jewelry for his four surviving children: Arnelle, 55, Jason, 54, Sydney, 38, and Justin, 36.

LaVergne, who noted that he did not want one for himself, shared that the total cost for the cremation, jewelry, and death certificates was $4,243.06.

Simpson, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2023, died in April at the age of 76, with cancer cited as the official cause of death. He was cremated at a private Las Vegas ceremony without a larger memorial service.

According to LaVergne, Simpson had previously told his children where he wanted his ashes scattered, but the location is only known to them, and all four have agreed to comply with his wishes.

The Las Vegas lawyer said at the time of Simpson’s death, “O.J. wouldn’t want anyone to feel sad for him. He’d tell you straight up, man, he’s had a great life, a happy life. Certainly, he had his trials and tribulations, but his last seven years were fantastic, so he wouldn’t want anyone feeling sorry for him.”

In his final days, Simpson’s children visited the former NFL player, with TMZ reporting that they all signed nondisclosure agreements.

Simpson spent most of his life in the limelight, first as an NFL running back and then as a defendant in one of the most famous trials of all time—the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Nicole—the mother of Sydney and Justin—was 35, and Ron was 25.

The Juice was famously found not guilty of the double murder charges but was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit brought by Goldman’s family.

Simpson still owes the Goldman family more than $100 million after being ordered to pay $33.5 million in total: $8.5 million in compensatory damages to the Goldman family and $25 million in punitive damages, forcing LaVergne to liquidate most, if not all, of O.J.’s assets to pay off the debt he left behind.

Simpson shared Arnelle and Jason with his ex-wife, Marguerite Whitley. The former couple, who divorced in 1979, were also the parents of a daughter, Aaren, who tragically died that same year just before her 2nd birthday.