Drew Barrymore Will Try to Practice “Physical Distance” On Her Show

Image Credit: GC Images

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her personal approach on the set of The Drew Barrymore Show while interviewing her guests.

The 49-year-old actress is known for her almost therapist-like demeanor, which allows her to deeply connect with both the audience and her guest stars. Despite this well-known trait, she recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she plans “to practice physical distance” moving forward.

Acknowledging that maintaining physical distance is “not” her “strong point,” Drew ensures she always creates a warm and welcoming environment for others on the show. However, the pandemic forced her to adjust to a less physically close setting, which she found challenging given her naturally outgoing personality.

From sitting cross-legged in front of Bailee Madison to holding hands with Chloe Bailey, Drew’s interactions highlight her tendency to occupy personal space to connect. “I feel this magnetic pull…I love doing this show so much. I get to learn from people every day. I have these incredible conversations that I always take something away from. It’s always improving my life; it’s profound, it’s fun, and we like to be silly,” she shared during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As Drew prepares for the upcoming fifth season, premiering Monday, September 9, she is also aware of the need to keep these new boundaries in mind. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season. Reflecting on the show’s journey, she told ET, “I think that, first of all, we’re always going to focus on joy, laughter, and feeling good, which is something I’ve always wanted to do…but I never imagined launching during a pandemic. Trying to lean into the joy, the feel-good moments, and the comedy at that time felt really weird and wacky.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, commented on this new direction: “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to The Drew Barrymore Show and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to experience Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness, and spontaneity.”