Simone Biles Treats Herself With an Expensive Upgrade After Winning Olympic Gold

Image Credit: Getty Images

Simone Biles concluded her third Olympic Games, so it was time for the GOAT to treat herself. The 27-year-old athlete revealed that she got a car upgrade, and she showcased the switch online.

While taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 22, Simone shared a photo of herself standing next to her black Mercedes-Benz G-Class. While teasing that an upgrade was coming, she wrote, “Out with the old,” alongside the snap, followed by another Story that read, “In with the NEW,” featuring Simone sitting on top of a new white 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 SUV. The new vehicle had a matching white bow on its windshield.

It’s been a hectic summer for the gymnast. After making her highly anticipated comeback in Paris, Simone helped Team USA win the gold medal. She went on to score two additional gold medals — one in the individual all-around women’s final and another in the women’s vault final — and a silver medal in the women’s floor final.

Simone was also asked to pass the officially Olympic flag to Tom Cruise during the Closing Ceremony. She called the experience “such an honor” in an Instagram post that she shared on August 12.

“I haven’t found the right words to describe my Olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind,” she captioned her post. “But I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the United States.”

Tom, 62, even commented on Simone’s emotional caption, gushing that it “was an absolute honor to receive the Olympic flag from [her] this weekend.” The Mission Impossible star went on to compliment Simone’s talents, calling her “one of a kind.”

Three years prior, Simone made headlines after withdrawing from the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics. At the time, she had suffered from the “twisties,” which is when a gymnast is unable to measure where they are in the air while twisting and flipping. After facing cruel and extensive criticism from viewers, Simone opened up about the journey she had in between the Tokyo and Paris Games.

“It was important to me because nobody forced me to be out there on that stage,” Simone told CNN on August 6. “I solely did it for myself, and I’m in a really good spot mentally and physically. So, doing this for just me meant the world.”