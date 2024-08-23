Judge Greg Mathis’ Wife Linda Reese Files for Divorce After 39 Years of Marriage

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Chelsea at

Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda Reese Mathis, are calling it quits after 39 years of marriage.

Linda, 61, filed for divorce from the 64-year-old Judge Mathis star, citing irreconcilable differences, in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 22. She listed their date of separation as July 17 and is requesting spousal support. It is unclear if the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The reality court show judge and Linda married in June 1985 and have four adult children: Jade, 39, Camara, 36, Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34. The family briefly starred on the short-lived E! reality show Mathis Family Matters in 2022.

In April 2021, Mathis celebrated their long-lasting love with a throwback photo of the two on their wedding day. “Marrying Linda put me on the path in the right direction,” he wrote on Facebook. “I hope my journey is [an] inspiration to others.”

Greg starred on the TV court show Judge Mathis for 24 seasons, from 1999 to 2023. During its run, the eponymous syndicated courtroom show was awarded the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program in 2018.

The courtroom show host was honored in May 2022 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and beamed with pride while accepting the distinction.

“The star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is certainly my highest professional achievement,” Greg said. “But I got to say, it was really my family that was the foundation of my success.”

He went on to praise his now-ex, saying at the time, “After coming out of the streets in Detroit, Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five, six days a week. So it’s that support that allowed me to pursue the success that you see.”

At the time, Linda agreed, saying, “Our love and support runs deep. That’s how the Mathis family rolls.”

After Warner Bros. canceled the show in February 2023, Mathis teamed up with Allen Media Group for a new syndicated courtroom show. Mathis Court With Judge Mathis premiered in September 2023 and features Mathis’ son Amir as a bailiff.

Mathis last posted about Linda on social media at the beginning of January, sharing photos of the pair sharing a kiss and posing together during a holiday trip to Mexico.

“Linda and I had a great time celebrating the holidays in Cabo. A great way to end 2023,” he captioned the photos.