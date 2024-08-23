A$AP Rocky Praises Rihanna: “Don’t Think There’s a More Perfect Person”

In a Billboard cover story published Thursday, Aug. 22, the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, 35, opened up about his strong relationship with the “We Found Love” singer, 36, with whom he shares two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, 2, and Riot Rose Mayers, 1.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” Rocky said, adding about the mother of two, “I don’t think there’s a more perfect person.”

He continued, “When the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend the most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

The couple was close for nearly a decade before confirming their relationship to PEOPLE in November 2020. They first grew close after Rocky joined Rihanna’s Diamond Tour in 2013, and the singer later starred in Rocky’s music video “Fashion Killa” that same year.

In May 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together. The following February, the nine-time Grammy winner revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and they welcomed their second child, Riot, in August 2023.

On Father’s Day this year, Rocky and his two sons starred in Bottega Veneta’s “Portraits of Fatherhood” campaign. The black-and-white photography series captured sweet moments between the father and his sons in a cozy, home-like setting. Both toddlers wore onesies with “best dad” written on the back inside of a heart.

Earlier this month, the couple was spotted spending time at the beach in Barbados, Rihanna’s home country. The two enjoyed a fun ride on the sea, with photos capturing them goofing off in their life vests on an inflatable orange sofa.

Just a day before, the billionaire business mogul—who has been notorious for keeping her fans waiting for her next album since Anti in 2016—made a grand return to the annual Crop Over Festival in Barbados.

She walked the streets at the St. Michael event—also known as the Grand Kadooment parade—sporting a custom winged Carnival costume. The feathered look featured gold and bronze jewels, along with a matching headpiece.