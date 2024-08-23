Mike Lynch Yacht Update: All 6 Missing Confirmed Dead as Last Body Is Recovered

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Italian rescue divers have found the body of the last missing person from the luxury yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily. The body was brought to shore but has not yet been formally identified, according to Italian media.

However, it is believed to be that of Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch.

After four days of searching, Hannah was the final person missing from the yacht. The discovery follows Thursday’s recovery of her father’s body, which was found inside the sunken vessel, resting on the seabed at a depth of more than 160 feet and at a 90-degree angle. He was confirmed dead.

The family of Hannah and Mike Lynch has expressed their devastation, with friends describing the loss of the 18-year-old “on the precipice of her life” as “cruel beyond belief.”

Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, was rescued shortly after the accident, along with nine other crew members and two other passengers. Eight of them were taken to a hospital, while the rest were accommodated in a nearby hotel.

The superyacht, carrying 22 passengers and crew, sank in Sicily on the same day Lynch was celebrating his acquittal in a fraud case in the U.S. related to the $11 billion sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

According to the Italian news agency Adnkronos, sources involved in the recovery operations reported that the victims were found outside their cabins. “The passengers sought escape routes, reaching the opposite side of the vessel they were in,” the agency stated. “But the water had already reached the cabins, and five of them were found in that direction.”

The Italian coastguard also confirmed that the bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo were recovered after being discovered on the vessel the previous day.

The Bloomer family released a statement, saying, “We are grieving for our loved ones and all of those affected by the tragedy. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the emergency services and everyone who helped tirelessly in this rescue operation. Our parents were incredible people and an inspiration to many, but first and foremost they were focused on and loved their family and spending time with their new grandchildren.”

The statement added, “Together for five decades, our only comfort is that they are still together now.”

The boat’s chef, Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead on Monday.

With the recovery of the body on Friday, the total number of victims rises to seven.