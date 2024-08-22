Pumpkin Spice Latte is Back at Starbucks

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Can you smell that? It’s the scent of Pumpkin Spice Latte at a Starbucks near you! Grab your cozy fall sweater because the beloved seasonal drink has made its return.

Starbucks announced that the fan-favorite PSL is back in stores as of Thursday, August 22. The fan favorite drink, which debuted 21 years ago, was created after a “huge brainstorm list,” according to Peter Duke, one of its founders. Initially considering flavors like caramel and chocolate, they settled on the tasty blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices that perfectly capture the essence of fall. “We ultimately ended up landing on Pumpkin Spice Latte because the spices play a really important role in bringing out the flavors of pumpkin, while also highlighting the espresso in the cup,” Duke explained to Starbucks Stories in 2023.

Despite its early arrival before autumn’s official start on September 22, fans are embracing the drink with enthusiasm. Starbucks’ Instagram announcement post, captioned “Fall is calling,” sparked excitement.

“Tomorrow will be the BEST DAY EVER!!” one user wrote.

Another added, “Yes! Let the PSL season begin!!!”

“The temperature outside is now required to start dropping,” a fan of the latte chimed in.

Someone else commented, “can it be tomorrow already the excitement won’t let me sleep tonight, aaaahh.”

With PSL’s comeback, Starbucks never anticipated the drink’s massive popularity. Originally considered for discontinuation, it was kept due to high demand, especially after social media propelled it to new heights: “We launched PSL very well, but then there were discussions about discontinuing it,” Duke said. “There was this idea back then of, ‘Hey, we want keep things new, keep things fresh.’ And fortunately, we kept bringing it back. With the arrival of social media, it just took off on a whole new level.”

He remarked, “Nobody knew what it would grow to be…it’s taken a life of its own.”

Along with the PSL, Starbucks is offering other fall-themed drinks like the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and a variety of apple-flavored beverages, including the new Iced Apple Crisp Non-Dairy Cream Chai and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.