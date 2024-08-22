Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Joins ‘DWTS’ 2024 Cast

Image Credit: Getty Images

Stephen Nedoroscik fans, get ready to see your favorite Olympian superhero take on the Dancing with the Stars ballroom! The 25-year-old gymnast has been revealed as the first celebrity contestant for season 33.

Known as the “Clark Kent” of the Olympics, Stephen gained global recognition for his performance in the men’s gymnastics pommel horse event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After leading his team to a podium finish, he now has the opportunity to translate those flips and tricks into dance moves.

The bronze medalist was introduced as the first star during Good Morning America on Thursday, August 22. As he showcased his cool dance moves during his introduction, Stephen shared, “I’m hoping to bring some [gymnastics moves]. I might want to do some flares, maybe a backflip or a handstand. I want to have fun with it.”

The Olympian made his mark at the Paris Games, excelling in his specialty, the pommel horse. During an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon he shared more about his early days training in high school: “I started getting really good at pommel horse, and one of the club coaches told me, ‘I think you can be a national champion one day,’ and that really motivated me. I started grinding, and sure enough, that year, I won my first junior national title in pommel horse, which got me into Penn State. That’s when I decided to specialize in it.”

After his Olympic success, Stephen shared his journey on Instagram: “My Olympic Games is complete, and what a journey it’s been. We came here on a mission to put USA Men’s Gymnastics back on the map, and with the first team medal in 16 years, I think we’ve accomplished just that,” he captioned the post.

With Stephen as the first contestant announced, the rest of the Dancing with the Stars cast will be announced on Wednesday, September 4 on GMA. The upcoming season will premiere on September 17 at 8 PM Eastern and can be streamed on Disney+, ABC, and Hulu.