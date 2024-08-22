Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller’s Relationship Explained After Investigation

Image Credit: Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Brooke Mueller was questioned by the LAPD about her history with Matthew Perry as part of the investigation into his death on October 28th at age 54. She was not charged in connection with his ketamine overdose.

Perry reportedly met Mueller, 47, in rehab “a couple of times,” but their relationship extended beyond the treatment center, with sporadic communication to exchange the names of physicians who had access to certain prescriptions.

“Matthew was a friend who would ask her for favors. And Matthew was relentless. That’s what an addict is,” a source told Us Weekly. “She was a pawn to Matthew. They didn’t go to dinner or hang out. He was isolated even from friends and family.”

The source added that Perry and Mueller had been trading information on doctors for years, implying that these doctors were more liberal when it came to prescribing medications.

The insider suggested that Mueller “would give him names of potentially questionable doctors,” but noted that it was usually Perry who initiated contact.

“Typically, Matthew was the one to reach out to her, not the other way around. It was usually a random text or FaceTime.”

Although he was “isolated” from his loved ones leading up to his death, the relationship between the two actors became such a concern that “people in his life tried to prevent him from reaching out to her.”

According to sources cited by TMZ, Brooke apparently met her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, at a party at Matthew’s house.

Multiple sources also told the outlet that Mueller once spent time in rehab with Perry and Jasveen Sangha, AKA “The Ketamine Queen,” at the same L.A.-area facility. Sangha was one of the five individuals arrested following the investigation. The other suspects included physicians Salvador Plascencia and Mark Chavez, Perry’s live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of the actor.

Suspicions were raised over Perry’s relationship with Mueller due to the circumstances of his death, which involved people taking advantage of the actor.

Perry had openly discussed his struggles with addiction and had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression at the time of his death.

“The defendants in this case knew what they were doing was wrong,” said Martin Estrada, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, at a news conference held by the Department of Justice, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Los Angeles Police Department.