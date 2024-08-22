Chris Martin Performs Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ in Vienna After Attempted Attacks

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Chris Martin honored Taylor Swift during his show in Vienna after the 34-year-old singer had to cancel her three scheduled performances there due to terror threats.

The 47-year-old Coldplay frontman surprised the audience in Austria with a special performance of “Love Story” for all the Swifties who missed out on hearing it live. On Wednesday, August 21, Martin addressed the crowd, saying, as captured in a video shared on X, “If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor.”

He continued, “If you could sing with us, that would be wonderful. This is a wonderful song.” Wearing a white and blue t-shirt and black pants, Martin had the entire stadium singing along in unison as he played the melody on his guitar.

chris martin dedicated “Love Story” to all swifties who were supposed to see taylor in vienna😭🫶 at the exact same stadium she was supposed to perform at pic.twitter.com/jGZUEb9TnJ — martyna eras london (@breakble_heaven) August 21, 2024

His performance received widespread support online. “Chris is such a good dude,” one user on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

“I’ve ALWAYS loved Chris Martin but I can’t believe he dedicated yet another song to her and IT’S HER OWN THIS TIME…this makes me cry, I really hope she sees this!” another person added.

A supporter also chimed in with several red hearts, “#ViennaSwifties We love you.”

Taylor Swift was originally set to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8 to August 10, but the violent terrorist threat made by two men, who were later arrested by officials, led to the cancellations. According to the Associated Press, the two men had “planned to kill as many people as possible” outside of the concert venue. This, of course, caused great concern among Swifties, and the world.

On Wednesday, August 21, the “Lover” singer broke her silence on the matter in an Instagram post, writing, “Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

She added, “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because, thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”