Cardi B Blasts Skin ‘Bleaching’ Rumors & Reveals How Third Pregnancy Is Affecting Her

Cardi B wasted no time in shutting down the rumors about her skin. On Wednesday, August 21, the 31-year-old “WAP” rapper blasted an X user for asking, “Has Cardi B been bleaching her skin?”

“Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb [sic]?” Cardi responded. “Actually NO!”

Cari then proceeded to explain the effects her third pregnancy has had on her.

“I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken ,veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy [sic],” the “I Like It” artist explained in her tweet, before telling social media trolls to “please stop thinking with your a**hole.”

Earlier this month, Cardi revealed that she was pregnant and expecting her third child. She is also a mother to daughter Kulture and son Wave, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed for divorce from Offset, 32, on July 31 after six years of marriage.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” Cardi captioned an Instagram post on August 1, in which she showed off her growing baby bump.

In her caption, the New York City native wrote to her future baby directly, adding, “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi never hesitates to shut down any false rumors. Last year, she publicly slammed Offset for accusing her of cheating.

“Please boy, stop acting stupid,” she told Offset directly during a Twitter Space conversation in June 2023. “Going crazy over a f**king Space. Don’t play with me. What the f**k. Stop playing.”

Later that summer, Offset retracted his comments and admitted that he had lied. He even collaborated with Cardi on their single “Jealousy.”