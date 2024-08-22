Ben Affleck Engraved Meaningful Message on Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Ben Affleck may have spoken too soon when he engraved his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring with “not going anywhere.” The 52-year-old actor is now in the process of divorcing the 55-year-old singer, who filed for separation on Tuesday, August 20.

Their marriage, which reached two years in July, went uncelebrated, as neither marked the occasion together. According to TMZ, Lopez is proceeding with the divorce without an attorney and noted that their separation dates back to April 26, 2024.

The message on Affleck’s ring now seems less promising, especially given the speculation about their marital troubles. An insider told People, “She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage.” The source added, “He hasn’t shown any commitment or interest in making their marriage work. It’s reached a point where she needs to look out for herself.”

“Bennifer,” who previously dated in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship years later after calling off their initial engagement. While Lopez was open about their reconciliation, she admitted feeling apprehensive. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she told the outlet. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Ben had revealed to Howard Stern in an interview for The Howard Stern Show in December 2021, “I would say [the attention] was about 50 percent [of what ended our relationship]…The idea that people hate you and they hate you together, and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of.”

Although Jennifer and Ben, who tied the knot in 2022 in Las Vegas, have not publicly commented on their marital status, signs of trouble were evident. Over the summer, they listed their marital home, attended events separately, and celebrated their birthdays apart. While Ben is not on social media, J. Lo was very public about their relationship, frequently posting about his projects and the moments they shared.