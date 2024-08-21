DNC: Obama’s Hand Gesture Mocking Trump’s ‘Crowd Size’ Obsession Goes Viral

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama took a series of jabs at Donald Trump during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, August 20. One notable moment included Obama mocking the Republican nominee’s “weird obsession with crowd sizes” while making a provocative gesture with his hands.

As he closed out a night of speeches, including his wife Michelle Obama‘s energizing address, the 44th president told the crowd in Chicago that he was “feeling fired up and ready to go.”

In his enthusiastic support of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee, Obama explained why his successor must be denied a return to the White House.

“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” the 63-year-old said. “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

“There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he added, gesturing with his hands to indicate different sizes before looking down at them jokingly. “It just goes on and on.”

The innuendo earned cheers, claps, and laughter from the crowd of party faithful gathered at the United Center. It also quickly went viral on social media, with many praising Obama for his “perfect comedic delivery.”

One user on X posted, “The weird obsession with crowd size hand gesture will absolutely make history! 😂 Thank you Obama for just being you and nailing the zingers just at the right time 🩵”

Another user on X added, “Best physical joke in modern political history.”

While many celebrated the moment, noting that Obama may be the only politician who could make such a joke without it being entirely crass, he was, as expected, chastised by Trump supporters.

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes on X said, “Barack Hussein Obama weighs in on the size of President Trump’s private parts” while adding hashtags of the words weird and creepy.

After the risqué joke, Obama continued by commenting on Trump’s antics, saying he goes “on and on and on like an annoying neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day.”

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” he said.