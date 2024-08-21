Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Alex Rodriguez Shares Cryptic Message Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Image Credit: Getty Images for American Centur

Alex Rodriguez shared a cryptic message on the same day his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

On his Instagram Story on August 20, Rodriguez, 49, reposted a graphic quoting himself: “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

The retired MLB star didn’t elaborate on his decision to reshare the quote, which came about an hour after news broke that Lopez—without an attorney present—filed for divorce from Affleck, her husband of two years.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer, 55, ended her two-year engagement to Rodriguez just weeks before rekindling her romance with Affleck, 52, in 2021. Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. The stars released a joint statement in April 2021 confirming their breakup.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Since their split, Rodriguez has remained cordial throughout his ex’s very public romance with Affleck—who was previously engaged to Lopez from 2002 to 2004—especially as he confirmed his own relationship with Jac Cordeiro in December 2022.

“He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2022. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career, and what he’s got going on.”

In October 2022, during an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Rodriguez made a rare comment: “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience, and I wish her and the children—who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful—I wish them the very best.”