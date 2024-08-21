Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Jennifer Lopez Filed For Divorce

Image Credit: GC Images

Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring just a day after his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce following two years of marriage. The 52-year-old actor was seen on Tuesday, August 20, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt with a dark gray lightning bolt design in the center, paired with jeans, sneakers, and sunglasses, according to photos published by PEOPLE. His appearance in a parking lot came shortly after the 55-year-old singer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor.

According to TMZ, J. Lo listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and reportedly filed for divorce without the assistance of an attorney at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Though neither has made a public comment about their separation, speculation about their relationship began earlier this year. The now-former couple didn’t attend events together and eventually listed their marital home for sale.

The “On The Floor” hitmaker hinted at personal troubles when she canceled her 2024 tour through her newsletter, telling fans, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down … Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Speculation intensified when “Bennifer” did not celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary, and they didn’t spend their birthdays together. The last time the “Jenny from the Block” artist was seen around her estranged husband was on his birthday, August 15, when she was spotted outside his home. It’s unclear if the two spent time together, as she was later seen attending a Bruno Mars concert that night in Los Angeles.

Recently, Ben was spotted spending the weekend dropping off his daughter, Violet, at Yale University for her freshman year, accompanied by his former spouse, Jennifer Garner, and their other child, Fin, whom he shares with the 52-year-old actress. They also share son Samuel together. The group of four was also seen dining out together.

Neither Jennifer nor Ben has commented on the divorce filing.