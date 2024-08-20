RFK Jr. Campaign May Consider Teaming Up With Trump

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be running as an independent presidential candidate, but recent developments suggest that his campaign could take a turn to the right, according to his running mate, Nicole Shanahan.

During an interview on “Impact Theory”, the 38-year-old revealed that the 70-year-old politician has been considering collaborating with former President Donald Trump and his Republican campaign. With Democrats represented by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and Republicans by Trump and J.D. Vance, the upcoming election is shaping up to be highly significant.

Shanahan shared, “There are two options we’re looking at: one is staying in and forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we somehow draw more votes from Trump.”

She continued, “Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

“We are taking a very serious look at making sure the people that have corrupted our fair and free democracy do not end up in office in November…The question is, you know, is the risk of a Harris-Walz presidency worth us staying in?…And that’s the question we have to ask ourselves right now,” the politician said.

“If we’re splitting hairs… I would say I trust the future of this country more under the leadership of Trump and J.D. Vance than I do under Harris.”

While Shanahan mentioned the possibility of withdrawing from the election, it remains unclear whether their votes would shift to the Republican nominee. Despite being raised in a family of prominent Democrats, Kennedy chose to run as an Independent.

According to his official campaign website , Kennedy “became estranged from the Democratic Party in the 2010s as it drifted away from its traditional values. He made his final break on October 9, 2023, when he announced his candidacy as an Independent for President of the United States.”

With Shanahan’s comments now public, the nation waits to see how the election will unfold as both Republicans and Democrats prepare for a political battle in November.